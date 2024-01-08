Myecfo LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Myecfo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 565.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
