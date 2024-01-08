Myecfo LLC Has $249,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Myecfo LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $115.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

