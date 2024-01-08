Myecfo LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Myecfo LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHE opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

