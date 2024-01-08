Myecfo LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Myecfo LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

TSLA stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.92 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $751.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

