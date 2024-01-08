Myecfo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.38 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

