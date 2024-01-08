Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $81.44

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.44, but opened at $77.71. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 57,025 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

