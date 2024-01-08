Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.15

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 424165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Natera Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $104,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 676,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,554,930. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Natera by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natera by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Natera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,098,000 after buying an additional 170,610 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 30.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

