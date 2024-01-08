National Bankshares Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$0.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ remained flat at C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday. 24,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$93.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.12.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trilogy Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

