National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.49

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 78727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $87,000.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

