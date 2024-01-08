National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

