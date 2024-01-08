National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,600 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $189,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833,976 shares in the company, valued at $158,036,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 201,100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $8,106,341.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,779 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $157,017.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $1,563,858.90.

On Friday, December 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $512,228.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $26,384.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 57 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,399.70.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $16,966.30.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $71,900.91.

National Research Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.60. 68,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in National Research by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

Get Free Report

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

