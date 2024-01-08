Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $17.62. Navient shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 114,938 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

