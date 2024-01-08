Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NM stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

