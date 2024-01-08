NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 13,411 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $158.72 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

