NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 21,156 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $212.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

