NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 26,976 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

