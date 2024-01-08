NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,718 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.66% of NBT Bancorp worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 322.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.