NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.61. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

