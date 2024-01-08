NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

