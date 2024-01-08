NBT Bank N A NY Has $10.72 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,943 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $656.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $681.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day moving average is $573.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

