NBT Bank N A NY Has $13.72 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $393.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.50. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

