NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.44 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.46 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

