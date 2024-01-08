NBT Bank N A NY Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,542.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 618,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

MMC opened at $190.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

