NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $229.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.