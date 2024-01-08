NBT Bank N A NY Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $122.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.77.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.