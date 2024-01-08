NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 6,518 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $211,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 155,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $107.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

