NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2,583.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,136 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

