NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading 5.4% Higher

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.05. 36,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 232,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRDS

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.60 and a beta of 1.43.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,515 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 570,203 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.