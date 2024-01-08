NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Raised by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 18.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of NetEase worth $32,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.10. 1,763,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,062. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

