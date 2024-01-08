Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $473.90 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

