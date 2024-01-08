NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.280 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.53.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.2 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. 196,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,790. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 721,990 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

