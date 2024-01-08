NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.
NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
