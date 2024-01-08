Neurogene (NGNE) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) is one of 433 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Neurogene to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurogene and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neurogene N/A -$57.56 million -2.12 Neurogene Competitors $129.09 million -$11.75 million 22.70

Neurogene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neurogene. Neurogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurogene N/A -37.22% -30.91% Neurogene Competitors -9,641.21% -58.59% -28.28%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Neurogene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Neurogene has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurogene’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neurogene and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurogene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neurogene Competitors 454 1868 4681 44 2.61

Neurogene presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 105.76%. Given Neurogene’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neurogene has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Neurogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neurogene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurogene rivals beat Neurogene on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc. develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

