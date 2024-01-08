Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 162004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Nevada Copper Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$189 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0431894 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

