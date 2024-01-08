New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

NGD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,027,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 157,493 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 99.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 155,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 122.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

