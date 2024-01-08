NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 63.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 79,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NEE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.42. 1,188,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

