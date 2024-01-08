NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.5% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 86,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 151,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NEE opened at $62.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

