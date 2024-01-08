NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

