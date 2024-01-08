NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.99. 174,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

