NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 4%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 353,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 342,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 18,752.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

