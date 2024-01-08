NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.45 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

