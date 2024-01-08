Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.23

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 45801646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Nkarta Stock Up 77.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nkarta by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,713,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 800,161 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

