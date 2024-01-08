North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $660.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,936. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

