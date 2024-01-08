North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,184 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.23. 396,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,485. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

