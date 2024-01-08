North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,492 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:APH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,059. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

