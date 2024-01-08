North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,046 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.