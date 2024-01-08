North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,963 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.45. 941,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,327. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

