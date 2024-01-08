North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 721 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 632,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

