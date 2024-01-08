North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hologic worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.40. 2,069,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

