North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $19.40 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.42.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 671,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

